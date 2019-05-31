본문 바로가기

Body

BREAKING: TXT Is Releasing Their Digital Single Today @ 6!!

voomvoom 2019.05.31 16:51
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Image from Bighit

Image from Bighit

TXT is releasing their digital single, Our Summer (Acoustic Mix), today at 6!! So watch out on all the major music sites.
  
It’s going to be epic! This is only their second official release since their official debut album The Dream Chapter: STAR. Once again, it’s produced with The Futuristics, the world renowned artist, who previously worked with Halsey, Selena Gomez, and Camila Cabello.  
 
The song talks about summer not as a bypassing season but as a symbolic time in your life when you can enjoy friendship and adventure. 
Image from Bighit

Image from Bighit

 
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com 
 
Related Articles: 
BTS With Beard! Did Anyone Ever Imagine This?
 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡