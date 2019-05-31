BREAKING: TXT Is Releasing Their Digital Single Today @ 6!!

It’s going to be epic! This is only their second official release since their official debut album The Dream Chapter: STAR. Once again, it’s produced with The Futuristics, the world renowned artist, who previously worked with Halsey, Selena Gomez, and Camila Cabello.
The song talks about summer not as a bypassing season but as a symbolic time in your life when you can enjoy friendship and adventure.
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
