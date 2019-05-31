본문 바로가기

BTS With Beard! Did Anyone Ever Imagine This?

voomvoom 2019.05.31 15:35
Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

 
BTS is being their goofy selves again. Recently they uploaded a photo collage on Twitter of themselves with beards, looking at least 15 years older than now.
 
 
Although it seems ridiculously realistic, it's actually a Snapchat filter than makes you look much older. While other K-pop idols are trying out the super popular baby filter, BTS is obsessed with watching themselves age.
 
Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

 
In a recent Bangtan Bomb video, you can see JUNGKOOK and V practically giggling as they try out the Snapchat filter. You can watch the full video below!
 
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
 
