BTS With Beard! Did Anyone Ever Imagine This?

BTS is being their goofy selves again. Recently they uploaded a photo collage on Twitter of themselves with beards, looking at least 15 years older than now.Although it seems ridiculously realistic, it's actually a Snapchat filter than makes you look much older. While other K-pop idols are trying out the super popular baby filter, BTS is obsessed with watching themselves age.In a recent Bangtan Bomb video, you can see JUNGKOOK and V practically giggling as they try out the Snapchat filter. You can watch the full video below!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com