SUNMI, First K-pop Female Solo Artist To Go On A World Tour

Sunmi has been on the road since last February for theAs the first female solo artist to go on a world tour, there were many concerns and doubts, which she eventually subdued by her massive success. Tickets were all sold out in 9 North American cities and her concerts in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Japan all finished in a grand slam. Now she has Europe left to conquer with her unique charms. Her opening act will be in London, where she will move on to 4 more European cities from that point onward.The proof that Sunmi has built a firm stance even in the foreign music market lies in her audience. According to Makeus Entertainment, her management company, Koreans only composed less than 5% of the audience, proving that her fans extended far outside of national borders.“A world tour as a female solo artist. It was something I couldn’t even imagine. When we started, even my agency was little dubious about the idea,” Sunmi revealed during an interview with Yonhap news with a big, proud smile on her face, knowing that her previous worries questioning her success were now trifling."When I first started my career as a solo artist in 2013, there were more Koreans in the audience if I were to do an overseas tour. Now there are more foreigners. I’m curious to know what energy brought them here,” she added, seeming incredibly grateful for the love fans all over the world were giving her.“When we released, I told reporters that I can’t be the second version of someone else and I wanted to make a new genre of music called Sunmi with my own unique energy. I want to show people that there are artists in Korea who do this sort of music.”Sunmi’s overseas expedition dates back to 10 years ago. She debuted as one of the members of the sensational girl group Wonder Girls in 2007 and set out to target the North American market in 2009 when Wonder Girls stood at the peak of national popularity. Although they didn’t quite manage to create K-pop ripple across the North American continent that they were hoping for, Sunmi said it was an experience where she learned a lot because she had an opportunity to study trending pop music. She evaluates that experience to be the groundwork of what makes her music today.When Yonhap News asked about her future aspirations, she mentioned billboard."I don't expect myself to make in the Billboard charts, but I would love to make a really good song that does make it up there. You never know right? I want to put in my best effort in perfecting the Sunmi genre and give back to fans who love my music."Anyone who's interested in the growth of Sunmi, watch out for her European tour! She's going to be in Warsaw, Poland on June 2nd; Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 4th; Germany on 6th; and France on 7th.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com