Watch BTS's Performance of "Boy With Luv" at "Britain's Got Talent"

BTS appeared into perform their latest songin the semifinals.The seven boys wore light pastel suits were leaning on a bright pink lamp post as the music started. Without any sign of anxiety, they successfully finished the performance with a standing ovation from the crowd and judges. Watch the full performance here!BTS is currently in the UK for theirworld tour in Wembley Stadium. They will be the first Korean artist to perform in the Wembley Stadium and have sold out two dates.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com