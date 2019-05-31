BREAKING: BTS JIN Becomes UNICEF Honors Club Member

UNICEF Korea announced that BTS JIN became a member of UNICEF Honors Club by donating more than 100 million won.UNICEF Honors Club is a club for sponsors who donated an cumulative sum of 100 million won and some of the club members include Korean figure skater and UNICEF goodwill ambassador, Kim Yuna, Actors Won Bin, Lee Min-ho, Song Joong-ki, Lee Jong suk and more.JIN has secretly been donating regularly since last year in May, but decided to reveal that he has become a member because he agreed that 'good influence should be shared for it to be spread'.UNICEF Korea secretary general Lee Ki-chul said "We thank JIN for his meaningful donations as he is continues to inspire teenagers worldwide with his hopeful messages. We hope his donation becomes a chance to bring interest of many young people to participate as well."Meanwhile BTS and their agency BigHit Entertainment started the LOVE MYSELF campaign with UNICEF since November 2017. It is a campaign to protect children and teenagers worldwide from violence together with the #ENDviolence campaign.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com