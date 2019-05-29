본문 바로가기

Body

WHO Do You Think This Is? SANA Or DAHYUN?

voomvoom 2019.05.29 14:10
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
This photo taken during the Twice concert, TWICELIGHTS, brought a brief moment of confusion among fans. The photo looks eerily like both Sana and Dahyun from Twice. It's probably because of their resembling youthful cheeks and signature pig tails. Take a look!
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
After a brief, heated debate among fans in an online community, the photo was finally revealed to be Dahyun! 
Did you think it was Sana or Dahyun? Let us know in the comments!
 
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com 
 
