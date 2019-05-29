WHO Do You Think This Is? SANA Or DAHYUN?

This photo taken during the Twice concert, TWICELIGHTS, brought a brief moment of confusion among fans. The photo looks eerily like both Sana and Dahyun from Twice. It's probably because of their resembling youthful cheeks and signature pig tails. Take a look!After a brief, heated debate among fans in an online community, the photo was finally revealed to be Dahyun!Did you think it was Sana or Dahyun? Let us know in the comments!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com