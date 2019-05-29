HOW High Is RM's IQ?

We all knew that RM, the leader of BTS, was the brains of the group. He takes it upon himself to translate in English for all of the 6 other members during foreign interviews. Translating is not an easy task. But as if his adept translation skills aren't already impressive on its own, it's even more notable that RM's proficient English skills stems from just years of watching the American sitcomWell then, exactly how smart is he? The Korean programfrom the broadcasting station SBS is doing an in-depth episode of RM and his childhood and before the airing of the show, they revealed a little sneak-peek of RM's IQ. Can you guess what it is? It is a whopping 148. That's within the 98.7 percentile of national statistics. For those of you who still hasn't grasped the concept of how high that number is, to qualify as a member of MENSA, the largest international society of those with high IQs, you'd have to fall within the 98th percentile. Geniuses are usually considered to have IQs within the range of 140 to 145. And RM is above that range. Let's give another example of his ingenuity. In middle school, he self-taught himself to take the test TOEIC, a standardized test of English for foreign speakers, and got an 850 out of 990. That is quite a high score that most adults even find hard to attain even with a formal education and training.Because of his exemplary educational records, his dream in Elementary school was to become a poet, but after listening to the song fly by Epik High, his trajectory for his future swerved towards a more popular form of art: hip hop. If you want to know more about RM's childhood and how his ingenuity shined through all odds, you can find out the SBS show Finding Genius, airing tonight at 8:55 pm Korean Time.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com