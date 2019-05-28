본문 바로가기

BREAKING: BTS Released New Jacket Photo for their 10th Japanese Album

voomvoom 2019.05.28 13:40
Photo from BTS Japan Official Fanclub

BTS is releasing their new Japanese Album in July 3rd, 2019 and they just dropped the jacket photos with yet again stunning visuals. Their new single album Lights/Boy With Luv will be the 10th single and it has been 8 months since their last album in November 2018.

 
Title song Lights will come with a music video and it carries the message of "hope that one can connect with the others through sounds and see each other's lights whenever they close their eyes."
 
The bundle will come in three variations in which some bundles include DVDs of the behind scenes and a 36-page booklet. To find out more, click here.  
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

 
