JOY and YERI from RED VELVET Finally Opened An Instagram Account!

But now, Red Velvet fans have reason to be excited! After a long wait, Joy and Yeri finally opened their own official Instagram account! So now we can all feel a step closer to the more personal side of Joy and Yeri. Not to mention all the cute pics they are going to post!
I can’t wait!
This is Joy’s first post! Along with a video selfie of herself, she wrote in the caption, “Joy just opened an official Instagram account! Come visit me let’s meet more often everybody”
Yeri’s first post is a video of herself!
This is what she says in her clip.
“Hello it’s Yeri! I finally opened an Instagram account.
From on now I going to put in a lot of effort in trying create a lot of fun contents so I’ll be really grateful if you visited often!”
No Yeri, we are the ones who are grateful.
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
