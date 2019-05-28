JOY and YERI from RED VELVET Finally Opened An Instagram Account!

A social media account is one of the best ways for a fan to interact with their idol star. Unfortunately, Yeri and Joy from Red Velvet had that window of communication closed until now.But now, Red Velvet fans have reason to be excited! After a long wait, Joy and Yeri finally opened their own official Instagram account! So now we can all feel a step closer to the more personal side of Joy and Yeri. Not to mention all the cute pics they are going to post!I can’t wait!This is Joy’s first post! Along with a video selfie of herself, she wrote in the caption, “Joy just opened an official Instagram account! Come visit me let’s meet more often everybody”Yeri’s first post is a video of herself!This is what she says in her clip.“Hello it’s Yeri! I finally opened an Instagram account.From on now I going to put in a lot of effort in trying create a lot of fun contents so I’ll be really grateful if you visited often!”No Yeri, we are the ones who are grateful.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com