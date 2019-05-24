The Producer of BTS Song 'Euphoria' Revealed JUNGKOOK'S Pure Voice

Full Sail University released a documentary of one of its alumni, DJ Swivel, producing the sensational BTS song,on their Youtube account on May 21st.is one of the songs in the 2018album, and it's Jungkook's solo ballad. In this documentary while DJ Swivel goes in depth about the process of producinghe reveals Jungkook's singing voice without any intrumental music in the background, and let me tell you, it is beyond euphoric.You can listen to it here and see the full documentary in the Youtube link below!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com