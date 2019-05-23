Why Did V Cry Backstage?!

Now that the BTS Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour in North America is over, BTS is now moving on to other continents. In June, they will be spreading their love to the ARMYs in the European continent. On June 7th, they are scheduled to perform in Paris, France. As their stadium concert in Paris is coming up, fans were reminded of the events that transpired during the BTS concert last year in the same city.V of BTS showed tears in front of the fans! This is definitely a rare sight for the fans as V had previously in this clip below that he doesn’t like showing tears in front of the ARMYs and he’s really good at holding back tears.Then why, did he make an exception this time and let the tears flow?Apparently, he wasn’t in his prime condition to sing that day. He had caught a slight cold the night before and he couldn't perform to his fullest because he had lost his voice. The tears came from a place of frustration because he felt as if he wasn’t showing his best performance to the ARMYs who had come to support him. Look how he looked at his fans one by one, before filling up tears. He couldn’t help but feel that he had let down his fans.In his post interview and in a live conversation with J-hope he reveals the reason why he couldn't help but cry.: "I kept thinking to myself, Ok let’s focus, let’s just focus on stage, but when my voice didn’t come out, I couldn’t bear to stand it. It was really cold and humid near my bed. I still fell asleep and when I woke up thankfully my voice did come out. I’m grateful that I at least still have a voice and hope to perform today more powerfully.": Taehyung’s voice still didn’t fully come back right? You cried yesterday. Do your fans know that you cried?If you keep talking about it publicly, they’ll know: know what?: They know now.: Aw, yea Taehyung was so upset that he cried yesterday.Yea Fans were really supportive and I wanted to thank them but I was really frustrated with myself when my voice didn’t come out.: Yea he cried a lot. I was a bit taken aback by how much he cried. I knew, yea this guy really loves his job. He cried because he does. Because he couldn’t sing! Wait, I don’t mean to say that he can’t sing, I meant… that you wanted to but couldn’t… Ok, you know what I mean. Even I cried a bit. This is how Taehyung feels.After he tries his best to hold back the tears on stage, he lets go as soon as he's backstage. Other BTS members are taken aback by how V completely inundates the place with tears of frustration and regret. The members futilely attempt to console him, but few words could make him feel better. Look at the scene in the clip below. Don't worry, the clip has subtitles!In his Ending speech, he promised fans to meet again next year, when he’s a better version of himself. Here’s what he said:I’m finally in Paris. I saw it in the movies when I was little and thought to myself I have to come here someday. Is it your first time to a BTS concert, ARMYs? I really want to promise you something, I promise to see you next year in a better version of myself. I’ll come back as a better version.Well he’s coming back this year to keep to his word. Of course, that's the V that ARMYs know of: a man of his word. Don’t worry V, ARMYs will always love you no matter what condition you’re in.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com