Produce X 101 A Class Trainees to Perform "XI_MA" in M Countdown

Today at, the trainees fromwill show off their stage performance ofis an audition survival program where 101 trainees have to compete each other on their way to stardom. Only 11 out of 101 trainees will be given the chance to debut as the next IOI, Wanna One, and IZ*ONE, former groups that debuted from the same program.There are 6 classes divided by the skills of the trainees which are A, B, C, D, F, and X, and 15 trainees from class A will stand on the glorious stage of M Countdown to perform the official Produce X 101 song XI_MA.As the fate of the trainees heavily lies in the hands of "national producers", this will be a huge opportunity for class A to engrave themselves in the viewer's memory.M Countdown will be aired at 6PM KST(Korean Standard Time).Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com