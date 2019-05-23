SNSD YOONAH Coming Back With a Special Album on May 30th

YOONAH is releasing an album on her birthday next week on May 30th.The title of her special album 'A Walk to Remember' contains 2 meanings, one being the journey of all her memories, and also to walk down memory lane. The album will be delicately organized with tracks that gives you the feelings of 4 different seasons and her previous solo tracks will also be included in the new album.YOONAH is still gaining global attention as member of SNSD-Oh!GG as well as continuing her career as actor in films and dramas. She recently acted as 'Eui-joo' in soon-to-be released film EXIT with actor Jo Jung-suk and Go Du-shim.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com