What's The Lipstick Rosé Is Using In Her Instagram Post?

voomvoom 2019.05.23 10:54
Photo from Instagram @roses_are_rosie

Photo from Instagram @roses_are_rosie

 
Rosé just posted a video of her getting all primp before her next event! And fans are all fawning over how flawless she looks. Of course, myself included. 
 
 
So now, we can't help but wonder what's the beauty product in the video that she's using on her lips? If it's one of the many threads that constructs the grand tapestry of Rosé's beauty, we want to know about it. So I put my Sherlock cap on and did some researching.
 
Turns out the product is Baby bright 2ways lipstick! The product is also called Plankton Matte Cushion Lip & Moist Tint and the one Rosé is using is in the shade 08 Plankton. You can buy this product from Tokopedia. (click here if you want the product ASAP!) 
 
Image from Tokopedia

Image from Tokopedia

 
Hopefully this product is going to sprinkle some Rosé magic on your already beautiful face! 
 
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com 
 
