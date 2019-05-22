BTS V Bulked UP!!

Those who were watching BTS through Vlive on the 19th were pleasantly surprised by BTS V's changed looks.Just look at this clip! V seems like he's been working out! Doesn't he? He seems to have deviated from his rather slender figure and added on some bulky muscles.Even Jimin acknowledge this, saying "Oh, your body looks nice." Looks like Jimin can't keep his hands off VV replied by shyly admitting that he's just been working out. Just when you didn't think V couldn't look any better, there he goes and defies all of our expectations. Well, whatever you're doing, it's working V!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com