Why EXO BAEKHYUN Started His Youtube Channel

Here's his reason for starting Youtube:
“I know you’re all tired of waiting. I can’t fathom how everybody feels, but I know that waiting can be difficult. Whenever I look at the fans underneath the stage, I always feel grateful. I hope you can cheer up and feel happy by watching us. I want to be of more help. And that’s why I started Youtube."
He wasn't wrong. Many fans were getting impatient for EXO's comeback and now they are all grateful that Baekhyun is reciprocating the fans' love by vlogging. Check out his second vlog yourself!
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
