BTS Performs 'Boy With Luv' on The Voice Finale!

BTS appeared on The Voice as special guest to perform their song Boy With Luv.The Voice is an American vocal audition program from NBC with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as judges and coach. BTS was invited as guest to perform for the finale of the 16th season of the show.Wearing black and white suits in front of a huge neon sign spelled "LOVE", the boys yet once again ripped the stage with amazingly synchronized choreography as the crowd went wild.Check out the full performance video below!