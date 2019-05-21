RM's Ending Speech @NJ Made Everyone Cry

BTSstadium tour in North America just met its majestic end at the New Jersey MetLife Stadium. At the end of this 2-week-long, short but oh-so-sweet tour, fans were helplessly brought to tears. They couldn't help but feel that their time with BTS was, although extremely gratifying, too short. RM's ending speech only helped in inundating the entire MetLife Stadium with tears. Thousands of fans in the audience were touched by RM's speech.Here's what he said!"Ok where do I start. You know how they’ve been saying the so-called American dream. you know, it’s a dream that… I don’t know some say we’ve reached it, some say. but you know, We never dreamed it because it was always considered something that we could never dream of.. you know it was impossible but, Army, Look at this. we made it together.Dear America, thank you for embracing us thank you for inviting us, and thank you for accepting us. the 7 boys from Korea who sings in Korean and who have different looks and speak different languages, Thank you.You guys truly proved to us that music transcends the language, looks, everything.Let’s put away the dreams for a second, Now I didn’t notice it but I really realized that this moment and you guys here did become our real dream. You know nothing else is important. Really, the most important thing is this moment, breathing with you guys, singing with you guys, just vibing, enjoying the same thing, the positive. This moment will forever be my dream.Thank you so much, "RM's humility and gratitude towards his fans once again served as a reminder of why we fell in love in BTS..Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com