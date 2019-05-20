Why Foreign Fans Were Shocked While Watching BTS V Live

I mean who eats a hotdog with chopsticks?! Most Koreans, tbh. Foreign fans who couldn't relate were shocked by what seemed like an eccentric behavior. But really, we use chopsticks for everything. To eat cake, hot dogs, you name it. But I get it. If you come from a culture using forks and knives, this might rather odd. Here's how fans reacted to this unusual sight on twitter.
Well, this is so Korean of them! XD I feel so represented.
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
