Why Foreign Fans Were Shocked While Watching BTS V Live

BTS never cease to amaze fans whether it be through their jaw-dropping performance or awe-inspiring songs. This time it wasn’t either of those that had fans gushing. It was their cute eccentric behavior. This is from their V Live on 19th. Check it out!I mean who eats a hotdog with chopsticks?! Most Koreans, tbh. Foreign fans who couldn't relate were shocked by what seemed like an eccentric behavior. But really, we use chopsticks for everything. To eat cake, hot dogs, you name it. But I get it. If you come from a culture using forks and knives, this might rather odd. Here's how fans reacted to this unusual sight on twitter.Well, this is so Korean of them! XD I feel so represented.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com