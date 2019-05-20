Joy From RED VELVET Pulling Through Her Traumatic Fear Of Fireworks

Joy has a history of running off stage when her trauma involving fireworks was triggered. While she was performing, the fireworks went off right in front of her and she showed genuine terror as she hurriedly ran off stage. During her performance on the 18th at the Seoul World Cup stadium she didn’t run away, however. Four fireworks went off consecutively right on stage, but she pulled through her traumatic fear and bravely continued to perform for the thousands of fans who filled the stadium. Here’s a clip of her performing. You can see from this video, her terror as she tightly shuts her eyes at the sight of fireworks. As we all know, traumas aren't easy to overcome. But she showed exceptional bravery as she pulled through her fear and continued to perform for her fans.
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
Related Article:
RED VELVET JOY Runs Off Stage Because of Firework Trauma