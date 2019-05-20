Joy From RED VELVET Pulling Through Her Traumatic Fear Of Fireworks

Being a K-pop star is definitely not all glitz and glam. Most of the time it’s grueling and mentally draining work. The stars endure a lot to please the fans and often put up a brave façade in front of the camera. This definitely was the case for Joy from Red Velvet when she was performing at the 2019 Dream concert in the Seoul World Cup Stadium.Joy has a history of running off stage when her trauma involving fireworks was triggered. While she was performing, the fireworks went off right in front of her and she showed genuine terror as she hurriedly ran off stage. During her performance on the 18th at the Seoul World Cup stadium she didn’t run away, however. Four fireworks went off consecutively right on stage, but she pulled through her traumatic fear and bravely continued to perform for the thousands of fans who filled the stadium. Here’s a clip of her performing. You can see from this video, her terror as she tightly shuts her eyes at the sight of fireworks. As we all know, traumas aren't easy to overcome. But she showed exceptional bravery as she pulled through her fear and continued to perform for her fans.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com