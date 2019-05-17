Baekhyun Has Gotten 330 Thousand Youtube Subscribers in Less Than 2 hours

Another celebrity jumped on the bandwagon of vlogging. Apparently he was wise to do so, because within 2 hours of his first vlog, he has already acquired more than 330 thousand subscribers and just today he's reaching up to 700 thousand subscribers. That’s quite impressive considering that his first uploaded video is less than 2 minutes long.It’s no other than Baekhyun who showed a glimpse of his day-to-day life. Many of you probably already know him and if you do chances are that you’re already in love with this K-pop dreamboat. If you still haven’t heard of him He’s a member of the K-pop boy group EXO, who also developed a promising career in acting by appearing in the Korean drama series, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,His first vlog shows his daily activities of him driving, going to a café and drinking coffee. Although the video shows mundane activities, Baekhyun's global popularity has helped it attain over 1 million views. Fans are impatiently waiting for his next video, wondering what part of his life they would see next!See the full video here!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com