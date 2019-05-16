First 'J-HOPE Scholarship' Given Out to Students from his Alma Mater

Stories of BTS's good deeds never seems to run out. Yesterday was Teacher's Day in Korea, and students from Gwangju Kukje High School and Jeonnam Girls' Commercial High School received J-HOPE's love for his 'hoobaes' in the form of scholarships.On February J-HOPE donated a handsome sum of 100 million won to his alma mater to celebrate his birthday. According to the school, they will give out scholarships throughout five years to students from Gwangju Kukje High School and its sister school Jeonnam Girls' Commercial High School.25 lucky students from both schools were the first to receive the scholarship, 1 million won each for Gwangju Kukje High School students and 500,000 won each for Jeonnam Girls' Commercial High School students.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com