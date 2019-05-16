Beauty Products Taeyeon Swept Into Her Shopping Cart

Thank goodness for vlogging. As vlogging became a rather popular societal pastime, many celebrities are jumping into the trend of Youtube and taking part themselves. We can now see the daily life of our favorite celebrities within our palms. It’s a great way to feel like we are also a part of the day-to-day life of a celebrity. And who wouldn’t want to feel like they are also a part of Taeyeon’s life?On this particular vlog episode, Taeyeon takes us with her on her drug store run. She visits a nearby Olive Young, a Korean drug store that mostly sells health and cosmetics products, to do an errand for her mother. But she doesn't forget some goodies for herself. These are the items that made it into her cart. Tested and proved by Taeyeon herself!1. Lilybyred nine to nine survival pen liner"This is the best." Taeyeon says before putting the product into her shopping cart. If Taeyeon says it's the best, we best believe it. :)2. Peripera Ink the airy velvetGuurrrrl, I use this too! Does this make me besties with Taeyeon? Fortunately for Taeyeon, it doesn't, but it does still make me feel an inch closer to this world celeb. She picked the shade no. 1, 3, and 5, and I have to admit, those colors would look amazing on her. Good choice, bestie!3. Wakemake NailgunNow we know why Taeyeon is flawless all the way down to her fingertips! It's because of these nail polish from Wakemake!Watch the full video of her vlog here!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com