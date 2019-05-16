BTS Performing On The Same Stage As The Beatles 50 Years Later!!

BTS just made another appearance in one of the most beloved US late night shows, CBS'Their late night show appearance was made more remarkable because these 7 heartthrobs performed at the Ed Sullivan theatre, a rather iconic stage of music history. This venue is famously known for the Beatles making their first US' television debut and exactly 55 years, 3 months, and 6 days later, BTS is performing on it. BTS is repeatedly being mentioned in the same breath as the Beatles. They're both boy bands from foreign lands that made it big in the US, and they both have a record of ranking #1 on Billboard 200 with three albums all within a year's time. Now BTS can add performing on theHere's the preview for their late night show appearance!You can watch the full performance on here and Keep an eye out! We're going to post more about how BTS did with Stephen Colbert!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com