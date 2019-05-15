BLACKPINK JENNIE's SOLO MV Hits 300 Million Views!!!

BLACKPINK JENNIE set a new record as a solo female artist by hitting 300 million views on her MV forThe MV which was released in November last year reached 100 million views in 23 days, and 200 million views in 90 months. In less than 6 months it reached 300 million views and the numbers are still soaring.BLACKPINK official Instagram a posted a poster of celebrating JENNIE's new record, and JENNIE herself also posted several photos from the behind scenes of her MV.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK as a group also had something worth celebrating. 4 days ago on May 11th, the MV forhit 800 million views which is a new record in K-pop history.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com