How IKON Handled Mishaps During a University Festival

The season of university festivals are back in South Korea, and things didn't seem to go well for one university and its guest singer IKON.Students of Myungji University weren't so happy when their school invited YG artist IKON as the guest singer, not because of the group IKON itself, but because of its agency YG. YG is in the middle of controversy especially because of Seungri from BIGBANG who was recently under police custody. Since the incident, many disappointed fans were sick and tired of YG artists' endless controversies and even started to boycott all YG artists.Students of Myungji University even nailed a handwritten public announcement on the college campus walls, criticizing the student council for inviting a YG artist. The public announcement explained why it is inappropriate to be related with YG saying that "Former YG artist Lee (Seungri) has been deeply involved with the Burning Sun club scandal, and CEO Yang is under the investigation for tax evasion. To invite and pay for an artist from YG who made serious criminal offense is extremely inconsiderate of the student council."The student council later addressed the announcement and wrote "It was our careless mistake in the procedure of inviting an artist if a certain agency...We have absolutely no intention of showing sympathy with the agency in question".On the day of the festival, IKON started their stage performance but there was a technical problem making them stop.20 seconds after they started the performance of, the MR audio started glitching and even worse, the microphones stopped working. Their performance had to be suspended for 3 whole minutes before the microphone started working again.Meanwhile, the members showed the utmost professionalism by trying to interact with the fans and taking selfies with their phones. They didn't show any sign of frustration to keep their audience happy. BOBBY shouted out to the crowd that he was sorry for the unexpected accident.DONGHYUK later explained that there was a technical problem with the speaker and microphone and asked if it would be okay if they continued the performance without singing. He even reassured the audience by saying "We're sorry for the unexpected accident. But I'm actually enjoying this situation because we get to stay longer!".Despite the struggles before and after the festival, K netizens applauded IKON for how they professionally handled the situation. What do you Voomies think of the incident? Let us know in the comments!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com