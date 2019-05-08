BLACKPINK Killing IT Overseas!

While Blackpink was killing it on the North American stage, their success was ever more growing in the social media platform. On the 6th, they were winners of the ‘Shorty Awards’ in the New York Global Social Media Awards, surpassing Post Malone and Harry Styles. Their names has also been in the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200, and the UK official charts for 3,4 weeks now. Not to mention, the music video of Kill this love have hit 300 million views, with the word of their successful North American tour traveling fast. Their upward trajectory to international fame seems to be unswerving at the moment.
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
