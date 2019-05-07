Produce X 101 JYP Trainee Yun Seo-bin's Past Behavior Comes to Light

Korea's no.1 audition survival program's fourth season has started airing. This time, with the title, a few things have changed compared to the previous seasons. Instead of class F, there is now class X which means that the trainees cannot stay in the provided dormitory. The debut system also changed, for now not only the top 10 trainees who earned the most votes on the last week earns the chance to debut, but also an additional special trainee who earns the most accumulative votes starting from the first episode until the last.Another noticeable change was that the trainee to sit in the top no.1 chair in the first episode gets a chance to show his 1 minute PR video during the main broadcast of the show. In this season, JYP trainee Yun Seo-bin seized this rare opportunity to sit on the glorious chair.However, this golden opportunity quickly turned into a nightmare for trainee Yun. Soon after the show was aired, there were constant reports on his past behavior when he was still in school.Images of Yun drinking and smoking while wearing his school uniform were shared on the Internet, and many alleged school friends reported on his past behaviors.However there are also conflicting posts denying the rumors about him, saying that he did indeed have strong-looking appearances and active friends, but that he wasn't a bully and was actually very kind.Currently JYP and Mnet are looking into the authenticity of the claims, while fans of the programare demanding that Yun be dismissed from the show.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com