EXO Says Goodbye to XIUMIN the Day Before His Enlistment

Yesterday, May 6th, XIUMIN uploaded a photo on his Instagram of his very much shortened hair, ready to be enlisted and to serve his country. There weren't any captions, but it was clear that it is time to say goodbye to XIUMIN for 20 months.Meanwhile, KAI, BAEKHYUN, CHANYEOL, and SEHUN showed off their close friendship by leaving heartwarming comments.BAEKHYUN wrote, "Our amazing eldest Hyung! Please take care!".CHANYEOL and SEHUN kept it short. CHANYEOL wrote a bunch of crying emojis while SEHUN left a heart emoji.KAI, on the other hand, left three comments on his own and said "You look good. Take care and stay healthy. Eat well, apply lotion, take your supplements. Health always comes first. I love you Hyung. We'll miss you."He added "I love you so so much~" and then wrote again, this time to their beloved EXO-Ls "Let's leave a bunch of comments to show how many of us will wait for his an that we will always support him~ Love ya love ya".This wasn't the first time EXO showed off their amazing friendship. During XIUMIN's solo fan meetingon May 4th, right before his enlistment, the members gave a surprise visit which XIUMIN didn't have a single clue. When KAI told him he came back to Korea from an overseas schedule just to see XIUMIN before he left, XIUMIN burst into tears.XIUMIN will finish his service on December 6th, 2020.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com