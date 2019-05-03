Why TWICE SANA Didn’t Smile Even After Winning 1st Place

TWICE member SANA was spotted crying on her way torehearsals.Three days ago, on April 30th, SANA’s Instagram post angered many Korean netizens because of what she wrote.She said “As a person who was born in the Heisei era, it is somehow sad that Heisei era is coming to an end. Before we head to a new start, let’s make the best out of our last day of Heisei!” in Japanese, with a photo of herself wearing a white dress.While some fans criticized her for expressing her feelings about the emperor of Japan when she is currently active as a Korean idol, others defended her saying that people are overreacting and that she wasn’t trying to show any politic stance.Today TWICE won first place in. While the members were delighted by their win, SANA’s facial expression was calmer and restrained than others, as if she was aware of the heavy criticism around her.What do you guys think? Do you think what SANA wrote was inappropriate? Or do you think some fans are exaggerating her intentions? Let us know in the comments below.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com