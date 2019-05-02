BLACKPINK and DUA LIPA's First Joint Stage @Newark!

Fans went wild at Blackpink and Dua Lipa’s first joint stage on May 1st at the ‘BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA] New Jersey Newark.’Fans at the Newark concert were exceptionally lucky to witness this never-before-seen stage with the British pop star Dua Lipa and the K-pop quartet Blackpink. BLACKPINK and Dua Lipa collaborated for the song ‘Kiss & Makeup’ way back in October, but their performing on the stage was a rare scene. Until last night, that is. Dua Lipa’s surprise appearance threw fans into a hectic frenzy.After the show, Dua Lipa didn’t forget to show her unwavering support for Blackpink through twitter.The BLINKs, Blackpink’s fans, were exceptionally touched as word got around that Dua Lipa missed the Billboard event just to perform on Blackpink’s stage.As to testify for the great chemistry these girls have for each other, the song ‘Kiss & Makeup’ reaped outstanding international success, as it ranked no. 1 in the itunes charts in 21 countries, 93rd on the Billboard Hot 100, and 36th on the UK official charts.Hopefully we see more of these girls reenacting this great synergy on stage!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com