TWICE Becomes the First Girl Group to Sell More Than 150,000 Albums

TWICE has made new K-pop history by selling more than 150,000 copies of their new album, which is a first for a girl group to sell over 150,000 copies in the first week of the album release.TWICE has 12 albums in total and the cumulative copies have reached 3,750,000 copies in Korea, and the 8 albums released in Japan reached 2,380,000 copies, making 6,130,000 copies in total.TWICE's 2019 world tour TWICELIGHTS will be held from May 25th, 26th starting in Korea, and visiting 9 other cities including Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, LA etc.