본문 바로가기

Body

TWICE Becomes the First Girl Group to Sell More Than 150,000 Albums

voomvoom 2019.04.30 17:50
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
TWICE has made new K-pop history by selling more than 150,000 copies of their new album FANCY YOU, which is a first for a girl group to sell over 150,000 copies in the first week of the album release.
 
TWICE has 12 albums in total and the cumulative copies have reached 3,750,000 copies in Korea, and the 8 albums released in Japan reached 2,380,000 copies, making 6,130,000 copies in total.
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
TWICE’s 2019 world tour TWICELIGHTS will be held from May 25th, 26th starting in Korea, and visiting 9 other cities including Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, LA etc.
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

 
Related articles:
TWICE Sweeping National Music Charts With Their New Song 'FANCY'

SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡