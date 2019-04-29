본문 바로가기

Body

NU’EST’s Debut Song ‘Face’ MV Hits 100 Million Views

voomvoom 2019.04.29 16:33
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from NU'EST Twitter

Photo from NU'EST Twitter

 
With K-pop growing faster than ever, many music videos on Youtube are gaining views and hitting 100 million views isn’t that difficult any more. But when it comes to music videos of their debut songs, it’s not that easy.
 
Until yesterday, only 5 groups have gained 100 million views on their debut M/V which are BLACKPINK, (G)I-DLE, TWICE, ITZY, and WANNA ONE. By today boy group NU’EST also made it into the list with their debut song Face
 
 
What’s special about their achievement is that they are not a rookie group, but it has been over 7 years since they made their debut which was in March 2012.
 
NU’EST wasn’t exactly the most popular group when they first debuted. But after making their appearance in Produce 101 Season 2 people realized their struggles and hardships and now NU’EST became one of the top K-pop boy groups.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
NU’EST is coming back today, April 29, which will be their first comeback as a whole in 3 years. MINHYUN had been one of the members in Wanna One, and the rest of the members JR, ARON, BAEKHO and REN has continued their career as NU’EST W.
 
Photo from NU'EST Twitter

Photo from NU'EST Twitter

 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related articles:
Exo's Teaser for Their New Photo Book Just Revealed
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡