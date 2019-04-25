본문 바로가기

How to Join K-pop Fan Cafes

voomvoom 2019.04.25 17:20
It's tough being a K-pop fan.
You want to go to all these different events but it's hard to figure out where you have to go to sign up. Most K-pop events such as fan sign events, fan meetings and concerts are all done through fan cafes. Fan cafes are one of the first places to notice a new event and where you can sign up. Without becoming a member, it's pretty tough to even get seats.
 
So here we have a step by step introduction on how to join a fan cafes!
 
Photo from Daum

Photo from Daum

Photo from Daum

Photo from Daum

Photo from Daum

Photo from Daum

Photo from Daum

Photo from Daum

Photo from BTS fan cafe

Photo from BTS fan cafe

Photo from BTS fan cafe

Photo from BTS fan cafe

Photo from BTS fan cafe

Photo from BTS fan cafe

Photo from BTS fan cafe

Photo from BTS fan cafe

 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
