V’s Top 3 Moments from The Fact Music Award

V made the internet go wild yesterday during The Fact Music Awards. Here we have the top 3 moments of V from the awards that made fans go ‘Awwww’.Say goodbye to his bright blue hair and hello to his new sleek, black hair! We will indeed miss that anime-like neon blue hair, but man V can sure pull off any color!In fact, his black hair went trending on Twitter!Many fans already know how cute and sweet V can be. But for some people who have never seen V before might notice that V has a RBF(Resting B**ch Face).In the GIF above, it starts with V’s blank expression. As soon as he notices ARMYs his face breaks into the cutest, brightest smile!The camera filming all the K-pop artists is places very far from them. But genius idol V somehow figured out where the camera is, which helped many ARMYs make cute GIFs!What was your favorite moment from yesterday's award? Let us know in the comments!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com