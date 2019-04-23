Exo's Teaser for Their New Photo Book Just Revealed

Exo just revealed the teaser for their new official photo bookIn the video clip, they first appear in clean-cut and tasteful suits. Then they slowly let go of their tight-fitting business attire and engage in a more free-spirited play in the pool and in the streets of Hawaii.On Instagram they posted the teaser clip along with the caption, “They were fully prepared and on their way to their next schedule on a helicopter.How do you think they would spend their time in Hawaii if they were suddenly granted an unexpected break?Find out through EXO’s official Photobook, released on April 30th!"With BTS's comeback and now this, April has truly been a blessed month of K-pop!Now you can look forward to this new official photo book of EXO coming your way before May.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com