Eric Nam Mentions that He is Working on a Song With One of the BTS Members

Eric Nam, a Korean American singer best known for his song Spring Love with Wendy from Red Velvet and Heaven's door, dropped a huge spoiler that he is currently working on a song with one of the members from BTS!During his podcast K-pop Daebak, he mentioned BTS saying "It's really cool to see how BTS had been working I guess on their music and their artistry over the past few years"Then he accidentally said "I'm excited to work with them on some stuff I'm actually-" which was followed by a short pause and then he continued "I don't know if I'm allowed to say this but I have a song with somebody in that group (BTS) and we've been working on it and we haven't finished it. At one point hopefully it will see the light of day but we've been kind of taking our time with it and trying to make it work as naturally as we possibly can."Eric Nam has always shown fondness toward BTS. He once told that BTS helped him a lot with his third mini album Honestly, giving feedback and advice about what the title should be and the melody. He also even danced to BTS's IDOL during his concert!So who do you think is collaborating with Eric Nam? Can we expect a hit song to be released any time soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!