BTS Peaks No.8 in Billboard Hot 100 Chart!!!

BTS never ceases to surprise us!entered top 10 of thechart placing in No. 8 and besting their own record of No.10 in June 2018 with, which was co-written with Ed Sheeran, also made it into the charts placing in No.95.Now BTS is the first K-pop group with multiple Hot 100 top 10s, and the second K-pop act overall with this achievement after PSY who hit No.2 withand No.5 withBTS’s previous records in the Hot 100 chart includesin No.10,in No.11,in No.28 andin No.67.BTS also made it into other charts from Billboard. Their albumhit No.1 in Billboard 200, and every single track is in the Billboard Top 40 Digital Songs sales chart.wrote "launches at No. 5 on Streaming Songs with 29.9 million U.S. streams, marking BTS' second top 10 and best rank on the chart (passing the No. 7 high of) and the top streaming week for any K-pop act, outpacing the 27.4 million thatlogged upon its debut.”.BTS is also nominated for's top duo/group and top social artist categories and they are to performwith Halsey for the first time in thes on May 1, 8 p.m. ET/PT.By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com