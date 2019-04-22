Renowned K-pop Journalist for Billboard Lauds Monsta X I.M's New Mixtape

His opening performance in Seoul on the 13th was a grand success, and he is now scheduled to perform in 18 different cities until this August.

Jeff Benjamin, the famed K-pop Columnist for Billboard lauded Monsta X I.M's new mixtape Horizon on Instagram. Jeff Benjamin is a freelance journalist and his work and insight on music have been recognized by many prestigious news media, including CNN, Washington Post, New York Times, Teen Vogue and many more. So his words and evaluation are worth a great deal to the musician."I've been watching I.M since he was just months as a member @OfficialMonstaX, and it's so great to hear this new personal and raw side on his mixtape.I'm so proud of you and hope you are too! Congratulations on the release of 'Horizon,' I.M!" Benjamin wrote on his Instagram account.But you don't any expertise in music to appreciate I.M's new solo mixtape. Even before its release, the mixtape garnered worldwide attention for I.M teaming up with ELHAE; and when it was revealed, it exceeded every expectation.This new mixtape of I.M shows I.M's impressive versatility in music. Straying away from the powerful and sexy image that Monsta X has so sturdily built, this album contains songs that are more on the dreamy and mystical side.With his abundant musical talent, I.M is also taking his first step as a globally recognized artist with his world tour.