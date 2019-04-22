BTS Beats BEATLES' Record in Reaching No.1 in the Billboard 200 Chart

BTS has made its third album to hit No.1 in the Billboard charts in less than a year.April 21st, BTS has earned their third No.1 title in the main album chart of. Their latest album released on April 12,earned first place.said “Some acts take years to accumulate three No. 1 albums, but for BTS, the group needed just under 11 months, starting with its first No. 1,, continuing through its second No. 1,, and now with.”, and that the last group to collect three No. 1s at a faster pace than BTS was the Monkees in 1967, when three of their albums reached No. 1 in just nine months and three weeks.It took less than 11 months for BTS to reach No.1 with three of their albums in200 chart, beating Beatles’ record of 11 months and 1 week.Billboard further explained that’s first-week units were 230,000 copies in total, in which 196,000 were in album sales, 8,000 in TEA units, and 26,000 in SEA units.One notable achievement of BTS is that their album is the fourth mostly non-English album at No. 1 in the past year, three of which is their own and the other being Andrea Bocelli’s mostly all-Italian-language albumThe newest chart of April 27th with BTS’sleading No.1 will officially be published on the Billboard website on April 23rd.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com