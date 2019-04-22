The Dance Move That Scared V of BTS The Most

Many were lucky enough to see BTS in person during the Fan signing event held on April 21st! During this event, a fan asked what move BTS found the most difficult during the Dionysus choreography. It’s hard to imagine any of the moves were of any difficulty as they were all performed with perfection on stage. But apparently, achieving such level of excellence did not come without any hardships.Here is their conversation answering the question:Taehyung (V): For me, it was the part where I had to roll backwardsJ-hope: Oh yea Taehyung did have a hard time doing thatTaehyung (V): yea, that was so hard for me. It almost felt like the floor was lava when I was rolling backwards.J-hope: he was so scaredJungkook: V gets scared really easilyTaehyung (V):: Yea but I overcame that fear and made it somewhat similarThe dance move V had a hard time doing is this move right here!Apparently, it is known between fans that V is scared of heightsHere’s a scene from another game show where V has a hard time jumping off from a high point.The other BTS members are cheering V on, and giving him tips that yelling would make the jump easier.Just look at his cute little face scrunched up in fear when he’s trying to jump off!The way he overcomes his fears and adversities is probably what makes him the best.For those of you who missed the Fan signing event on the 21st, here are some of the pictures taken of BTS by beloved ARMY.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com