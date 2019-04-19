A Compilation of Cute and Funny Moments During BTS’s interview

Screenshot from Access Hollywood
I brought here some of the cute and funny moments where BTS best showed their cute personalities and unwavering love towards fans. So even with BTS setting world records and successfully marching forward, let’s not forget that BTS is still and always will be a loving and friendly idol to the ARMY.
The first interview is with Denny Devito on Entertainment Today. Denny Devito greets BTS in Korean.
‘Annyeonghaseyo! I practiced for you!’ he says,
BTS member Jimin cleverly reacts to his greeting by saying ‘Hello! I practiced.’
Let's all take a moment of silence to appreciate how cute Jimin is.
Here’s another interview with BTS on Ellen.
Ellen playfully asks if they ever hooked up with one of the ARMYs.
RM, alone understands the question and bursts out with laughter.
The translator refines the meaning of hook up and asks BTS if they ever went on a date with ARMY.
RM turns to the fans and says, “We are doing it right now!”
I'm sure many fans visited the ER that day for a melted heart.
Ellen persists the question jokingly and says “You know what I mean” and turns to the translator saying “Explain what hooked up means, come on.”
When V finally understands he defiantly replies “NOT! NOT! NO,”
relieving infatuated fans from worry.
This is from the AMAs Red carpet Interview with Entertainment Today.
The interviewer, Keltie Knight, asks “you guys are all together but you didn’t bring your girlfriends”
I'm sure many zealous fans around the world anxiously waited for BTS's reply. but RM's reply did not disappoint.
“We didn’t make one” We got ARMYs we got like thousands of girlfriends today in here, Microsoft Arena, so we don’t worry,”
How sweet of him to refer to the ARMY as their girlfriends.
STOP GIVING US MORE REASONS TO LOVE YOU. PLEASE STOP. WE ALREADY HAVE ENOUGH.
During an interview with Access Hollywood, BTS was asked,
“how do you guys deal with the girls?”
Jin replies, “I don’t have any thoughts”
To which, RM elaborates,
“we don’t actually have any time for that you see. We’re at different countries for half a year so it’s very hard, but we’ll see”
The interviewer moves on to another question about the ARMY.
“Have you guys been injured yet in a rush of fans? Any injuries yet?”
RM replies,
“ Not by fans, but I always hurt myself”
and again, not to put the blame on any fans he sweetly emphasizes,
“Yea kinda, the fans don’t hurt me. I always hurt myself,” .
NOBODY CAN HURT RM, NOT EVEN YOURSELF. DO YOU UNDERSTAND?
By Yeonseung Kim
and Bongbong
