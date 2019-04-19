본문 바로가기

Body

A Completely New Side of TWICE Shown in Newly Dropped Choreography Teaser

voomvoom 2019.04.19 16:34
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from JYP Entertainment Youtube screenshot

Photo from JYP Entertainment Youtube screenshot

 
Seems like TWICE is going for a whole different look and it seems to be working for them quite well!
 
TWICE released a new choreography teaser with a snippet from the song FANCY. Unlike TWICE’s usual concept which was bright, energetic and cute, this time they pulled off a much more matured, sexy look wearing black outfits from head to toe.
 
 
In the last part of the video teaser, TWICE is wearing colorful outfits slightly giving off a disco vibe. The video ends with a very short shout going "Fancy!" in a fierce voice.
 
GIF from JYP Entertainment Youtube

GIF from JYP Entertainment Youtube

 
Fans are going wild over the completely new side of TWICE. TWICE is also scheduled to have a world tour starting in May 25 in Seoul, visiting 9 different cities including Singapore, LA, Mexico City, and many more.
 
Their new album FANCY YOU consists of 6 tracks and will be released in April 22.  
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
 
Related articles:
TWICE Release Teasers for their New Album 'Fancy'  

 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡