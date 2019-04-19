NCT 127 Mistaken for BTS in New York

For those who are not completely familiar with K-pop, it’s easy to mistake every multi-membered K-pop boy band group as BTS. But you can imagine NCT 127’s frustration of people mistaking them for BTS at every curb in NYC.NCT 127, a boy band group with 9 members and under the label SM entertainment, recently flew to NYC to introduce their brand new EP ‘We Are Superhuman.’ They already made a successful appearance at the show ‘Good morning America’ and are scheduled to perform in their first North American tour. They are becoming a new and huge sensation in the K-pop scene themselves. But it seems like BTS’s popularity contributed to some awkward encounters with the fans and NCT 127.In this twitter clip, NCT 127 is confronted with the question “Are you BTS?”An enthusiastic fan claps back, “They are NCT! Get it together! Yes!”The boy band cheers at the fan for this recognition and Mark, one of the members reply, “Sorry we are not BTS.”Well, NCT, you have nothing to be sorry about! You are a sensation on its own, and we applaud your branching out!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com