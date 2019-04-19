BTS Sets 3 Guinness World Record Titles with Boy With Luv M/V!

On 15th, the Englishofficially announced from their website that BTS’s title songfrom the new albumhas earned 3 world records. They also shared this news through their social media account on 18th.announced that theM/V debuted with 74.6 million views in the first 24 hours, achievingtitles for ‘Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours’, ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours’ and ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group’.They also said “The group continue to wow international audiences with two sell-out performances at London's O2 arena, a sold-out show at Citi Field stadium in New York City last October and an appearance on NBC's.”, and that “Other impressive accolades achieved by the group, whose international fanbase has grown rapidly in recent years spreading via social media, include becoming the first K-pop act to reach No.1 on the US albums chart and the most Twitter engagements (average retweets).”.BTS has recently released their new albumglobally on 12th and performed their first comeback stage on NBC’s. In just one week since the release, they have sold over 2,130,000 copies worldwide, strengthening their position as the No.1 K-pop artist.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com