본문 바로가기

Body

BTS Performs 'Dionysus' and 'Make It Right' for the First Time

voomvoom 2019.04.19 10:37
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Yes, they ripped the stage yet once again. On 18th, BTS made their first comeback stage in Korea at M Countdown, performing Boy With Luv, Make It Right, and Dionysus.
 
 
And of course, viewer ratings soared as soon as the show started. Compared to last week's rating which was 0.3%, it rose to 0.9%, setting a record since 2018. When BTS showed up and started performing Boy With Luv, the ratings skyrocketed to 1.2%, proving BTS’s immense popularity.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Also, thhis was the first time BTS performed Dionysus andMake It Right.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Dionysus is a powerful, energetic song based on the Greek god Dionysus, the god of wine. Which pretty much explains why the seven boys are wearing togas and sitting around a very ancient-looking stone table. After the first verse, the backup dancers pulled the togas away, revealing white suits from head to toe.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
In their performance of Make It Right, a song co-written with English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, the seven boys comfortably wandered around the stage interacting with ARMYs who were there to cheer for BTS. See how V tries to meet ARMYs eyes?  

 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
What did you guys think of the stage? Let us know in the comments below!
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

 
Related Article: 
BTS Taking the World Charts by Storm
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡