BTS Performs 'Dionysus' and 'Make It Right' for the First Time

Yes, they ripped the stage yet once again. On 18th, BTS made their first comeback stage in Korea at M Countdown, performing, andAnd of course, viewer ratings soared as soon as the show started. Compared to last week's rating which was 0.3%, it rose to 0.9%, setting a record since 2018. When BTS showed up and started performing, the ratings skyrocketed to 1.2%, proving BTS’s immense popularity.Also, thhis was the first time BTS performedandis a powerful, energetic song based on the Greek god Dionysus, the god of wine. Which pretty much explains why the seven boys are wearing togas and sitting around a very ancient-looking stone table. After the first verse, the backup dancers pulled the togas away, revealing white suits from head to toe.In their performance of, a song co-written with English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, the seven boys comfortably wandered around the stage interacting with ARMYs who were there to cheer for BTS. See how V tries to meet ARMYs eyes?What did you guys think of the stage? Let us know in the comments below!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com