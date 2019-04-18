본문 바로가기

Body

Harry Styles Seen at BLACKPINK LA Concert?!

voomvoom 2019.04.18 17:47
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
See all the beautiful rows of bright pink lights shining from the light sticks of all the Blinks. BLACKPINK just finished their first concert of BLACKPINK’s In Your Area 2019 world tour with KIA in LA The Forum, April 17 8 PM PDT.
 
 
To fans surprise, Harry Styles from One Direction was caught among Blinks in BLACKPINK’s concert. DJ Snake has also attended their concert and he even posted an Instagram story of BLACKPINK’s stage.
 
Photo from DJ Snake Instagram

Photo from DJ Snake Instagram

 
He seems to be enjoying the show!
 
 
Not too long ago Harry started following Jennie on Instagram which shocked many fans because he is usually not active on Instagram.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Both fandoms of each artist are surprised by his unexpected appearance, hoping for more future interaction between the two.
 
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡