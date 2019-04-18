MONSTA X I.M’s Solo Mixtape with ELHAE to be Released Today

Starship Entertainment announced I.M will collaboration with American singer ELHAE for his solo mixtapewhich will be released April 19th midnight KST.ELHAE is a singer/producer from Atlanta rising to stardom by collaborating with Grammy-nominated singer Kelahni inand continuously releasing albums includingandA surprising fact about this special collaboration is that this was all arranged thanks to the help of Monbebes(Monsta X fandom). During a V live stream in 2017 I.M mentioned that he is a huge fan of ELHAE’s music and that he would love to collaborate with the artist one day. Fans then tweeted ELHAE and passed on the news.ELHAE recently tweeted “About 2 years ago I came across a k pop group called Monsta X. Soon after i learned one of the members named I.M. was a fan of mine and wanted to work together on something. After all this time I'm happy to say it's coming. 4.19.19 you'll hear.", confirming their collaboration.I.M is a rapper of Monsta X known for his distinctively low voice and sophisticated rap style. In a press conference for Monsta X’s world tour, he spoke up about his solo mixtape saying “Unlike Monsta X’s albums which are usually powerful and strong I tried to show a broader spectrum of my music. It is mostly dreamy and there is also a track with a slow tempo.” which gathered much excitement for fans.Don't forget to check out the music video teaser!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com