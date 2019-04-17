BTS Speaks More About Their New Album in Global Press Conference

Today BTS held a global press conference in Seoul which was live-streamed globally via YouTube. The 7 members talked about their new album, their recent appearance on, and about their unbelievable growth from a small, unknown boy band to a worldwide superstar.Jungkook mentioned that many ARMYs are studying because of them. “Whenever we release a new album or new content, we see ARMYs speculating and interpreting them by themselves and just having fun in general. It makes us think that we should try harder and these thoughts bring a positive impact upon us.”RM admitted “I haven’t finished reading Carl Jung’syet. But I have searched many blog postings about it. I love psychology so I do know a little about the philosopher Carl Jung and the Persona theory.”On their recent appearance on SNL, Jimin said “I want to thank everyone who made it possible for us to host the show. Although we speak different languages, we hope our intention to communicate through music and performance was delivered well.” He also said that he thinks a lot about their stage performances. “We think that the first stage is very important and thankfully we had the opportunity to selectas our first stage to perform. We were nervous to perform on the same stage in which a lot of other great artist performed as well, but thanks to many fans who came to cheer for us, it lasted as a happy memory.BTS started off as an unknown K-pop idol, but now they have grown into the biggest global superstar in K-pop history. SUGA said “I’ve thought about why we are loved so much and I think it is thanks to our fans who always reacts whenever we make new music. We get asked a lot about what it is like to have such passionate and devoted fans. And I think that the fact we get to meet such special fans is the very reason that makes us special.”SUGA also shared his thoughts on who will become ‘The Next BTS’. “I don’t think that ‘The Next BTS’ exists at all. When I was young I grew up watching superhero movies and I wanted to be just like them, but it didn't turn out that way. Rather than having another version of BTS, I think it would be nicer if we could have a totally new and different artist in this world.”Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com