Jimin Being Sexy & Cute during the SNL performance

Being sexy and cute on the same day is a difficult feat to accomplish. One might even say impossible. But certainly not for BTS’s Jimin. On April 13th, during the SNL performance of BTS, Jimin’s fans could not easily let go of how Jimin accentuated both charms at once.During his first performance, Jimin wore a black suit and tie and danced seamlessly to BTS’s new single, Boy with Luv.This one move was enough to make many fans swoon.In the second performance, Mic Drop, he changed to a red bomber jacket. Many fans fawned over this clip grooving to the upbeat rhythm.Please let us know in the comments what your favorite moment of BTS was during the SNL performance!ByKim andvoomvoomk@gmail.com