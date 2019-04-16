본문 바로가기

Body

Jimin Being Sexy & Cute during the SNL performance

voomvoom 2019.04.16 15:45
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Being sexy and cute on the same day is a difficult feat to accomplish. One might even say impossible. But certainly not for BTS’s Jimin. On April 13th, during the SNL performance of BTS, Jimin’s fans could not easily let go of how Jimin accentuated both charms at once.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
During his first performance, Jimin wore a black suit and tie and danced seamlessly to BTS’s new single, Boy with Luv.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
This one move was enough to make many fans swoon.  
 
In the second performance, Mic Drop, he changed to a red bomber jacket. Many fans fawned over this clip grooving to the upbeat rhythm. 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Please let us know in the comments what your favorite moment of BTS was during the SNL performance!
 
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡